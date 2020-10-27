Reps. Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace to participate in Rotary Club forum on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks one week until the General Election, and two candidates in the state’s most-watched race will participate in a forum.

State Representative Nancy Mace and incumbent Congressman Joe Cunningham will both answer questions in a U.S. Representative forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Charleston.

The event’s format, which will be held at Hall’s Signature Events in downtown Charleston, will include three rounds of questions. The candidate who drew the question will have up to 90 seconds to respond.

Organizers say the questions were submitted by members of the Rotary Club of Charleston and will include a variety of topics like COVID-19, healthcare, Medicaid, off-shore drilling, tax policy, voting and infrastructure.

Each candidate will also have 90 seconds to close.

The event will be streamed online in this article and at counton2.com.