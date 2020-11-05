Sam Skardon concedes previously contested race for SC Senate District 41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sam Skardon, candidate for SC Senate District 41, on Wednesday night took to Facebook to concede to incumbent opponent Sandy Senn.

Skardon said that he called Senn Wednesday evening to concede and congratulate her.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Skardon said that he wanted to wait until mail-in ballots from Dorchester County had been counted, as they were delayed due to a printing error. Since the race was within a margin of around 366 votes, Skardon believed that the outstanding Dorchester County ballots may put him over the edge.

As of Wednesday night, he acknowledged that “in the end it looks like the final margin will be 49% to 51%.”

He called on his supporters to help “heal our divides and work together to serve the best interests of our communities, our state, and our country.”