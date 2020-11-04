Sam Skardon will not concede SC Senate race until outstanding Dorchester Co. ballots are counted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Senate District 41 candidate Sam Skardon on Wednesday released a statement regarding his tight race with incumbent Sandy Senn.

Results are in Senn’s favor as of Wednesday, with Senn receiving 32,699 votes and Skardon receiving 32,333 votes; just a 366 vote difference.

However, some 15,000 Dorchester County ballots — a portion of which fall within District 41 — have yet to be counted due to a printing error with mail-in ballots.

Skardon believes that the race is too close to call, especially with so many outstanding ballots.

His statement reads in part:

“We do believe there could be enough to be a factor in our race, and that is why local media has not declared a winner in this election. We will keep you posted on any updates as soon as we learn them — which will likely be later [Wednesday].”

Skardon thanked his supporters for their support.

