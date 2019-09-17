Sanford hopes to debate Trump; wants to avoid legal action over canceled primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican presidential hopeful Mark Sanford said he hopes to debate President Trump.

The former South Carolina is blasting four state parties, including the Palmetto State, for canceling their GOP primaries.

Sanford said he hopes to avoid a legal battle over a move which he says breaks state party rules and damages South Carolina’s first-in-the-south primary status.

“Ultimately, we’ll look at all options on the table, but I’d like them to reverse this on their own without legal challenges or those kinds of things,” said Sanford during an event outside the State House in Columbia.

He went on to say, “I think we again ought to have a conversation as Republicans. I think people ought to make their voice heard on this.”

Last week, South Carolina GOP’s executive committee voted to skip that presidential primary in 2020.

The move leaves an open path for President Trump to win all of South Carolina’s delegates without competition from candidates like Sanford.