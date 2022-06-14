COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated Lauren Martel in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement:

“We’re proud, and not surprised, Attorney General Alan Wilson won the Republican primary. And thanks to the lack of Democrat engagement and support, no Democrat candidate filed against him. So congratulations Attorney General Alan Wilson on your reelection! He is a stalwart defender of the rule of law and makes our Party and state proud.”

Wilson received his undergraduate degree from Francis Marion University and earned a J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

He was first elected to serve as Attorney General in 2010 after Gov. Henry McMaster opted not to run for reelection. This would be Wilson’s fourth term in office.

No Democrats have entered the race.