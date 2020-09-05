SC Board of Elections reports record breaking number of absentee ballots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Board of Elections on Friday reported 320,000 voters statewide have applied for mail-in absentee ballots ahead of the upcoming November election.

The previous record, set in the 2016 presidential election, was 106,000 mail-in ballots, according to Chris Whitmire with the SC Board of Elections.

Around the country, absentee voting is expected to surge this year, as people try to avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent bill passed by the SC Senate would allow voters to choose “pandemic” as their reason for voting absentee, as was done during the June primaries. The bill will now move to the State House for consideration.

The legislation will also determine when in-person absentee voting will begin.

State officials have instructed counties to be ready by September 28, with this date as the goal, but it has yet to be finalized.

