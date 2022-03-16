CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Election season is approaching and candidates both local and statewide are filing to make their campaigns official.

The 2022 partisan election filing period officially opened at noon on Wednesday for those looking to defeat their opponent in upcoming elections.

Among them – Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette filed for re-election at the South Carolina Election Commission.

“When we work together to advance our shared conservative values, we can achieve great things,” said Gov. McMaster after filing Wednesday. “South Carolina is in the best financial shape ever, and we are excited to build upon that success by cutting taxes. For South Carolina, the best is yet to come.”

Gov. McMaster is the only Republican seeking the office of Governor in South Carolina. Democrat Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod, who also filed on Wednesday, will face-off in the Democratic primary this summer.

“We have the power to transform South Carolina into a state where generation after generation can thrive,” said McLeod after she filed on Wednesday. “A South Carolina where a person’s future is brighter than their present, where young people want to stay and raise a family, and where we are all cared for, educated, and treated with dignity.”

Locally, Republican Katie Arrington said she filed her papers to appear on the June 14th ballot where she will compete against incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s First Congressional District race.

“Our campaign is the only campaign in the 1st Congressional District of SC endorsed by President Trump,” she said. “I promise to be a fighter for the Lowcountry and will always put America First.”

State Rep. Deon Tedder filed for re-election to represent District 109 in North Charleston. “I am grateful that District 109 elected me two years ago,” Tedder said. “Now, I ask for your support again as I continue to fight for attainable housing, public education, and criminal justice reform!”

State Rep. JA Moore also filed for re-election in North Charleston. Moore is currently serving his second term. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve the people of District 15,” he said. “I believe we have ‘Moore’ work to do to lower gas prices, solve supply chain issues, put more money in the pockets of working people and reform our minimally adequate education system. I humbly ask for your support again as I seek re-election.”

The general election will be held on November 8th. The primary election will be held this June.

State election officials said the partisan candidate filing period for 2022 opened at noon on Wednesday and will close at noon on March 30. State election officials said all candidates must file during this period.