SC Democratic Party discusses voter turnout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic Party held a news conference in Columbia on Saturday and said no major problems were reported at polls across the state.

Most of the problems were related to people who had questions about their polling location.

The SC Democratic party said nearly 80,000 absentee ballots were cast – which is a record for one of their presidential primary elections.

It’s a significant increase from the 28-30K absentee ballots received statewide in 2016.

During President Trump’s rally Friday night in North Charleston, he asked Republican supporters to vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary as a way to shake up the race. But will it?

“I’m not sure that it’s gonna have much impact on this race,” said Jay Parmley, Executive Director with the SC Democratic Party. “I just think it makes parties and politicians look gimmicky and we need less gimmick and more action and factual work. So, when you urge people to get involved with the primary of another party, I think it just cheapens the system and certainly beneath the office of the President. But that’s just my opinion.”

Parmley says they will not know for sure until about a month after the election.

It is then the South Carolina Election Commission will give them a list of voters and which primary they voted in. That information will then be compared to previous elections.