A person displays an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Election Commission on Wednesday released an updated report on early voter turnout.

According to the report, 270,000 votes had been cast as of 5:00 p.m. October 13.

Of those early voters, 63% were white and 37% were voters of color.

The number of early voters is expected to grow to one million by Election Day.

2.5 million people total are expected to vote in the November 3 election.