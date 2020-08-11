SC GOP committee selects its nine members of the Electoral College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina GOP has selected nine potential members to represent the state in the Electoral College.

The nine individuals, who were decided upon Saturday by the state Republican Party’s State Executive Committee, will cast their votes for President Trump at the Electoral College meeting following the November 3rd election.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond will certify the votes after the meeting.

Below are the nine SCGOP 2020 Presidential Electors:

At-Large: SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and RNC Committeewoman Cindy Costa

SC-01: Terry Hardesty

SC-02: Jim Ulmer

SC-03: JoAnn Burroughs

SC-04: Suzette Jordan

SC-05: State Rep. Brandon Newton

SC-06: Sandra Bryan

SC-07: Gerri McDaniel

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again–South Carolinians are fired up and ready to reelect President Trump for another four years,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “Our electors, and the rest of our party, look forward to casting their votes for another term of economic growth, secure boarders, and Keeping America First.”