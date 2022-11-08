COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster (R) has been re-elected for his second full term as South Carolina’s governor, according to the Associated Press.

He beat out former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D), who argued that it was time for new, younger leadership.

If he serves the full term, McMaster will be the state’s longest-serving governor.

While South Carolina limits governors to two full terms or eight years in office, McMaster will have served 10 years in office at the completion of his second term.

He took over for former Gov. Nikki Haley in January of 2017 when she was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations, serving out the last two years of her term. He was re-elected for his first full term in November of 2018.

During his campaign, McMaster touted his contributions to South Carolina’s economy, such as his decision to keep the state largely open during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that if re-elected, he plans to continue economic projects in South Carolina, such as deepening the port and attracting more businesses.