CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Cunningham made an announcement on Tuesday that he has raised over $1 million just before the general election.

Since the launch of Cunningham’s campaign, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has raised $3.4 million.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support we have received throughout this campaign,” Cunningham said. “South Carolinians are ready for a governor who is going to protect their freedoms. Career politicians like Henry McMaster have failed South Carolina for too long and now, instead of working to bring down inflation or improve our schools and roads, they want to take away fundamental freedom from half of South Carolina’s population. We have been to every corner of the state to drum up the kind of support needed to defeat Governor McMaster and bring our state into the future.”

The former U.S. Congressman has also vowed to legalize cannabis in the state for medical and recreational use and called out his opponent, Governor Henry McMaster, for avoiding debates and lacking transparency with voters.

The general election will happen in November.

