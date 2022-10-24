CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day.

Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties.

Rides will begin at 7:30 a.m. on November 8 and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

Those using the service are encouraged to call and schedule rides the week prior to Election Day, not to wait until that day to request a ride.

Drivers will wear masks and wipe down surfaces between rides.