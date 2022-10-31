COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The two candidates vying for your vote in the race for South Carolina governor will embark on separate multi-stop tours in the days leading up to the November 8 general election.

The McMaster-Everett campaign launched a nationwide 19-stop bus tour in Chapin, South Carolina on Sunday with four stops planned for the Lowcountry before the election.

McMaster, the incumbent, will be joined by grassroots supporters and fellow candidates who will highlight the governor’s accomplishments and preview ideas he’ll bring to the table if reelected in November.

The campaign will hold a rally at The Citadel on Wednesday, November 2nd, followed by a stop in Murrells Inlet on Thursday, November 3. The campaign will make stops in Goose Creek and Summerville on Saturday, November 5.

McMaster’s tour will culminate with three stops in Senaca, Greenville, and Lexington on the day before the election.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will kick off a statewide “Countdown to Freedom” tour in Florence on Tuesday.

The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will hold a rally at seven locations across the state.

After their launch event in Florence, the pair will travel to Sumter, Greenville, Beaufort, Columbia, and Rock Hill before ending their tour in Charleston at the Music Farm on the Monday before Election Day.

Thousands of early ballots have already been cast across South Carolina. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.

—

TOUR STOP SCHEDULES

—

McMaster-Evette Campaign

Tuesday, November 1



9:00 AM: Rock Hill

McMaster-Evette Bus Tour Official Kick-off Event

Ebenezer Grill

1525 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, S.C.



12:00 PM: Lancaster

McMaster-Evette Rally

The Lodge at Sun City

1353 Del Webb Boulevard, Fort Mill, S.C.



5:30 PM: Camden

McMaster-Evette Rally

Mullikin Law Firm

1308 Broad Street, Camden, S.C.



Wednesday, November 2



11:30 AM: Okatie

McMaster-Evette Rally

The Okatie Ale House

25 William Pope Drive, Bluffton, S.C.



2:00 PM: Beaufort

McMaster-Evette Rally

Freedom Park

1011 Bay Street, Beaufort, S.C.



5:30 PM: Charleston

McMaster-Evette Rally

The Citadel

Buyer Auditorium in Mark Clark Hall

Avenue Remembrance, Charleston, S.C.



Thursday, November 3



9:00 AM: Florence

Coffee with McMaster-Evette

Venus Restaurant and Catering

471 West Palmetto Street, Florence S.C.



1:00 PM: Murrells Inlet

McMaster-Evette Rally

Intel Affairs Catering

4024 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, S.C.



6:00 PM: Conway

Coastal Carolina football game

Brooks Stadium

965 One Landon Loop, Conway, S.C.



Friday, November 4



9:00 AM: Newberry

Coffee with McMaster-Evette

Bill & Fran’s Restaurant

1174 SC-34, Newberry, S.C.



12:00 PM: Greenwood

McMaster-Evette Rally

Fat Daddy’s BBQ

115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, S.C.



6:00 PM: Aiken

McMaster-Evette Rally in the Alley

Downtown Aiken

The Alley, Aiken, S.C.



Saturday, November 5



9:00 AM: Berkeley

Berkeley GOP Breakfast

American Legion Post

116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, S.C.



1:00 PM: Summerville

McMaster-Evette Rally

Dorchester GOP Office

104 N. Magnolia Street, Summerville, S.C.



Sunday, November 6



12:30 PM: Spartanburg

McMaster-Evette Ice Cream Social

The Beacon

255 John B White Sr. Boulevard, Spartanburg, S.C.



Monday, November 7



8:30 AM: Seneca

McMaster-Evette Breakfast

Seneca Family Restaurant

515 By Pass 123, Seneca, S.C.



12:00 PM: Greenville

McMaster-Evette Rally

Stax Omega Diner

1704 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, S.C.



6:00 PM: Lexington

McMaster-Evette Rally

O’Hara’s Public House

131 E. Main Street, Lexington, S.C.

—

Cunningham-Casey Campaign

Tuesday, November 1 | Florence

Seminar Brewing: 5:30pm

551 W Lucas St, Florence, SC 29501

Wednesday, November 2 | Sumter

Willie Sue’s: 5:30pm

3355 Patriot Pkwy, Sumter, SC 29154

Thursday, November 3 | Greenville

Southernside Brewing Co.: 5:30pm

25 Delano Dr, Unit D, Greenville, SC 29601

Friday, November 4 | Beaufort

Shellrings Ale Works: 5:30pm

1111 11th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935

Saturday, November 5 | Columbia

Liberty Tap Room & Grill: 5:30pm

828 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Sunday, November 6 | Rock Hill

Dust Off Brewing Co.: 5:30pm

130 W White St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Monday, November 7 | Charleston

Music Farm: 5:30pm

32 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403