COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The two candidates vying for your vote in the race for South Carolina governor will embark on separate multi-stop tours in the days leading up to the November 8 general election.
The McMaster-Everett campaign launched a nationwide 19-stop bus tour in Chapin, South Carolina on Sunday with four stops planned for the Lowcountry before the election.
McMaster, the incumbent, will be joined by grassroots supporters and fellow candidates who will highlight the governor’s accomplishments and preview ideas he’ll bring to the table if reelected in November.
The campaign will hold a rally at The Citadel on Wednesday, November 2nd, followed by a stop in Murrells Inlet on Thursday, November 3. The campaign will make stops in Goose Creek and Summerville on Saturday, November 5.
McMaster’s tour will culminate with three stops in Senaca, Greenville, and Lexington on the day before the election.
Meanwhile, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will kick off a statewide “Countdown to Freedom” tour in Florence on Tuesday.
The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will hold a rally at seven locations across the state.
After their launch event in Florence, the pair will travel to Sumter, Greenville, Beaufort, Columbia, and Rock Hill before ending their tour in Charleston at the Music Farm on the Monday before Election Day.
Thousands of early ballots have already been cast across South Carolina. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
—
TOUR STOP SCHEDULES
—
McMaster-Evette Campaign
Tuesday, November 1
9:00 AM: Rock Hill
McMaster-Evette Bus Tour Official Kick-off Event
Ebenezer Grill
1525 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, S.C.
12:00 PM: Lancaster
McMaster-Evette Rally
The Lodge at Sun City
1353 Del Webb Boulevard, Fort Mill, S.C.
5:30 PM: Camden
McMaster-Evette Rally
Mullikin Law Firm
1308 Broad Street, Camden, S.C.
Wednesday, November 2
11:30 AM: Okatie
McMaster-Evette Rally
The Okatie Ale House
25 William Pope Drive, Bluffton, S.C.
2:00 PM: Beaufort
McMaster-Evette Rally
Freedom Park
1011 Bay Street, Beaufort, S.C.
5:30 PM: Charleston
McMaster-Evette Rally
The Citadel
Buyer Auditorium in Mark Clark Hall
Avenue Remembrance, Charleston, S.C.
Thursday, November 3
9:00 AM: Florence
Coffee with McMaster-Evette
Venus Restaurant and Catering
471 West Palmetto Street, Florence S.C.
1:00 PM: Murrells Inlet
McMaster-Evette Rally
Intel Affairs Catering
4024 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, S.C.
6:00 PM: Conway
Coastal Carolina football game
Brooks Stadium
965 One Landon Loop, Conway, S.C.
Friday, November 4
9:00 AM: Newberry
Coffee with McMaster-Evette
Bill & Fran’s Restaurant
1174 SC-34, Newberry, S.C.
12:00 PM: Greenwood
McMaster-Evette Rally
Fat Daddy’s BBQ
115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, S.C.
6:00 PM: Aiken
McMaster-Evette Rally in the Alley
Downtown Aiken
The Alley, Aiken, S.C.
Saturday, November 5
9:00 AM: Berkeley
Berkeley GOP Breakfast
American Legion Post
116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, S.C.
1:00 PM: Summerville
McMaster-Evette Rally
Dorchester GOP Office
104 N. Magnolia Street, Summerville, S.C.
Sunday, November 6
12:30 PM: Spartanburg
McMaster-Evette Ice Cream Social
The Beacon
255 John B White Sr. Boulevard, Spartanburg, S.C.
Monday, November 7
8:30 AM: Seneca
McMaster-Evette Breakfast
Seneca Family Restaurant
515 By Pass 123, Seneca, S.C.
12:00 PM: Greenville
McMaster-Evette Rally
Stax Omega Diner
1704 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, S.C.
6:00 PM: Lexington
McMaster-Evette Rally
O’Hara’s Public House
131 E. Main Street, Lexington, S.C.
—
Cunningham-Casey Campaign
Tuesday, November 1 | Florence
Seminar Brewing: 5:30pm
551 W Lucas St, Florence, SC 29501
Wednesday, November 2 | Sumter
Willie Sue’s: 5:30pm
3355 Patriot Pkwy, Sumter, SC 29154
Thursday, November 3 | Greenville
Southernside Brewing Co.: 5:30pm
25 Delano Dr, Unit D, Greenville, SC 29601
Friday, November 4 | Beaufort
Shellrings Ale Works: 5:30pm
1111 11th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935
Saturday, November 5 | Columbia
Liberty Tap Room & Grill: 5:30pm
828 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Sunday, November 6 | Rock Hill
Dust Off Brewing Co.: 5:30pm
130 W White St, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Monday, November 7 | Charleston
Music Farm: 5:30pm
32 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403