CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Results as of 8:15 p.m.

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

  • Kathy Maness – 40.92%
  • Ellen Weaver – 59.08%

U.S. Senate – Democratic

  • Catherine Fleming Bruce – 41.15%
  • Krystle Matthews – 58.85%

Berkeley

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
    • Roger K Kirby – 76.92%
    • Cezar McKnight – 23.08%
  • County Council District 6 – Republican
    • Robert H Jeffcoat – 40.76%
    • Marshall West – 59.24%

Colleton

  • County Council At-Large – Democratic
    • Maryann Blake – 23.02%
    • Hiram EM Davis – 76.98%

Williamsburg

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
    • Roger K Kirby – 45.21%
    • Cezar McKnight – 54.79%