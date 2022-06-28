CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Results as of 8:15 p.m.
State Superintendent of Education – Republican
- Kathy Maness – 40.92%
- Ellen Weaver – 59.08%
U.S. Senate – Democratic
- Catherine Fleming Bruce – 41.15%
- Krystle Matthews – 58.85%
Berkeley
- State House District 101 – Democratic
- Roger K Kirby – 76.92%
- Cezar McKnight – 23.08%
- County Council District 6 – Republican
- Robert H Jeffcoat – 40.76%
- Marshall West – 59.24%
Colleton
- County Council At-Large – Democratic
- Maryann Blake – 23.02%
- Hiram EM Davis – 76.98%
Williamsburg
- State House District 101 – Democratic
- Roger K Kirby – 45.21%
- Cezar McKnight – 54.79%