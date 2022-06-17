COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday and several runoff elections are set for June 28.

Runoffs will take place for the following elections:

Statewide Runoffs:

  • U.S. Senate – Democratic
  • State Superintendent of Education – Republican

County Runoffs:

Allendale

  • Sheriff – Democratic
  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Berkeley

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Cherokee

  • State House District 30 – Republican
  • County Council District 2 – Republican

Chesterfield

  • Sheriff – Republican

Colleton

  • County Council At-Large – Democratic

Florence

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • City Council District 1 – Democratic

Greenville

  • State House District 25 – Democratic
  • County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Horry

  • State House District 106 – Republican
  • County Council Chair – Republican
  • County Council District 8 – Republican
  • Board of Education Chair – Republican

Kershaw

  • County Council District 5 – Republican
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Lexington

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Marion

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic
  • County Council District 5 – Democratic

Marlboro

  • County Council District 4 – Democratic

Newberry

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Richland

  • County Council District 11 – Democratic

Spartanburg

  • State House District 30 – Republican

Williamsburg

  • State House District 101 – Democratic

York

  • State House District 48 – Republican

Early voting for runoff elections begins June 22 and ends June 24. Voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at these locations.

On June 28, polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voters should bring a photo ID.

The State Election Commission emphasized that voters who voted in the June 14 primaries can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.

Click here for more information.