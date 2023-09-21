CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston County certified the SC Sen. District 42 Democratic primary runoff results during a hearing Thursday, cementing State Rep. Deon Tedder’s win.

Results from the South Carolina Election Commission show 4,173 ballots were cast in the Sept. 19 election, with Tedder defeating State Rep. Wendell Gilliard by 11 votes. The less than 1% margin between the Democrats triggered an automatic recount.

The Charleston County Board of Canvassers held hearings Thursday morning to review ten provisional ballots. According to Executive Director Isaac Cramer, two of the provisional ballots were counted and split evenly between Tedder and Gilliard with each gaining one vote. The board voted not to count the other eight ballots.

On Wednesday, Tedder sent an email to his supporters declaring victory in the race and told News 2 that his win is a signal that the district is ready for new leadership.

“It’s just amazing the gap we were able to come back from. A lot of people doubted us. I was the underdog from the beginning. So, I think it just speaks the testament to the people in District 42, that they’re ready for change,” said Rep. Tedder.

Rep. Gillard was the top performer in the September 5 special election primary, earning 47 percent of votes; however, because South Carolina requires a majority, the race was forced into a runoff. Tedder received 39 percent in the race while State Rep. JA Moore came in third with only 15 percent.

The special election comes after former State Senator Marlon Kimpson left the office nearly a year early for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The district includes portions of Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Tedder said his team is preparing for the final steps as they near the November 7 general election in which he will face Republican Rosa Kay.

News 2 has reached out to Gilliard’s campaign for comment.