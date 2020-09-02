SC Senate returns to Columbia to consider election law changes amid the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina state senators will head back to Columbia on Wednesday to consider updating election laws amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Election Commission wants lawmakers to reconsider a reinstated state of emergency, which would give every voter the option to vote absentee, like during the June primary election.

Election officials also want more time to count absentee ballots that have been mailed in, more time to certify votes, and to have no witness requirements for absentee ballot return envelopes.

They also want voters to be allowed to return their ballots to a drop box.

“Our approach is to make sure voters have as many viable options to cast their ballot as possible and make those options as safe as possible,” said Chris Whitmire, SC Election Commission.

According to the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials, it takes about six hours just to remove the outer envelope on 3,000 mail-in ballots.