SC senate to discuss updating the state’s election laws amid the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers will discuss potentially updating the state’s election laws when they return to session in the coming weeks.

It comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, when many fear returning to their polling locations and standing in long lines because of the virus.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported Senate President Harvey Peeler is calling state senators to return on September 2nd to “make plans to protect the voter and the vote.”

This could include universal absentee voting as we saw during the June 2020 primary, and a waiver of the witness requirement for absentee ballots.