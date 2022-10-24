COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Commission officials say the SCVotes website crashed Monday morning.

The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning Monday.

According to officials with SCVotes, the scvotes.gov website is down.

Commission officials say the issue resulted from a high volume of site visitors.

SCVotes is working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, the commission is directing the public to social media where they have posted polling locations.

Sample ballots can be accessed manually at votes.sc.gov/Voter/Login.

Folks can also check their local polling place for early voting at counton2.com.