SC will provide postage for absentee ballots in November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – You will not have to pay for postage when voting absentee in the November General Election.

The South Carolina Election Commission will provide prepaid return postage, according to a federal court ruling.

Individual voters and Democratic party groups filed a lawsuit earlier this year over voting access and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plaintiffs alleged making voters pay for stamps was akin to tax.

There is no word yet whether everyone will be able to vote absentee in the November election like the June primaries.