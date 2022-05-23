CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Lynz Piper-Loomis, running to represent South Carolina’s First Congressional District, effectively ended her campaign Monday night.

Upon being introduced during a debate at Burke High School, Piper-Loomis threw her support behind opponent Katie Arrington, gave the candidate a hug, and left the stage.

The candidate had been promoting her appearance on the debate stage, tweeting “I’m ready!” almost a day prior to the event.

Piper-Loomis announced her campaign for Congress in April 2021.

“I am running for Congress as a constitutional conservative who is concerned about the liberties and the voice of the people of this district,” she said in her announcement. “I am passionate about working with the people of this great district to cultivate unity. Together we will serve to build up this district and this nation, and we will leave no person or generation behind.”

Her exit from the race leaves just two Republican candidates – incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace and former SC01 candidate Katie Arrington – ahead of the June 14 primary in South Carolina.

News 2 reached out to the Piper-Loomis campaign for comment. We have not heard back.