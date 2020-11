CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has been reelected as she wins against attorney Ben Pogue.

Solicitor Wilson has been in office since 2007, a prosecutor since 1993, and said that she’s done a lot to modernize the office.

SC Election Commission reports that Wilson wins with a total of 52% of the votes compared to Pogue’s 48% of votes. A total of 213,727 votes were cast.

The ninth circuit includes Berkeley and Charleston Counties.