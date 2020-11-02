SCDP still recruiting poll watchers, hotline managers

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – With election day just hours away, the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) is still recruiting poll watchers and hotline managers for all 46 South Carolina counties.

Poll Watchers must be 18 years or older, registered to vote, and passionate about voting rights, according to SCDP. They will work at assigned locations on election day.

Hotline managers can either work all day or in shifts on election day. They will answer calls and log issues reported.

SCDP will virtually train volunteers prior to their shifts.

Anyone interested can contact SCDP’s Voter Protection Hotline at 1-855-785-0222.