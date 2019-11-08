Sen. Booker speaks at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) – Senator Cory Booker made a stop in the Lowcountry on Friday where he spoke to students at the College of Charleston and to answer some questions about his campaign.

“I have a problem with the way we do campaign finance, I think it’s a savagely broken system that people who have wealth can somehow leapfrog others who might as viable or more viable candidates,” he said. “We have to reform this broken criminal justice, excuse me broken campaign finance system. I think that it is something that we should get rid of, the way we finance now and go to a public financing system.”

Michael Smallwood attended Friday’s event and explained why Sen. Booker is his top candidate.

“He has policies, he has plans, he has things that are very important and very true to his heart but I also like that he really wants to lead through example and lead through coalition, communication and strength of core values,” he said. “I think that is really great.”

Senator Booker will be making another stop in the Lowcountry this weekend at his campaign office in North Charleston where he’ll meet with volunteers and supporters.