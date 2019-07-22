Sen. Booker supporters attend documentary showing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Democratic field readies for the next round of presidential debates, a couple of the 2020 candidates were duly represented with events in the Lowcountry this weekend, even if the candidates themselves were not present.

In Charleston, supports of Sen. Cory Booker gathered at Andolini’s Pizza for a meet-and-greet and screening of the documentary film “Street Fight.”

Supporters at the event said it’s a great way to get the word out about the candidate and the issues.

“I think it’s really important to have this here in Charleston because there are so many people who have gotten to meet the senator at town hall’s he’s held and other events who continue to be supporters,” Brady Quirk-Garvan “This allows them to come out, see the movie and learn more about him … Charleston is going to determine who the next Democratic nominee is.”

“Street Fight” is an Academy Award-nominated film documenting the New Jersey senator’s 2005 mayoral run in Newark.