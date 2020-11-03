Sen. Graham is fighting to keep the seat he’s held for several years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is fighting to keep the seat he has held for 17 years on this Election Night.

The race against challenger Jaime Harrison has been hotly contested. Part of the reason this race has been such a talker on a national scale is because of the sheer amount of dollars that have ben spent on the two campaigns.

Jaime Harrison has shattered fundraising records during this election cycle, we’re talking nearly $100 million more than Sen. Graham has been working with.

Still, it’s hard to go anywhere in the state without spotting a Harrison billboard or attack ad. It’s something Graham touched on during his last couple of days on the campaign trail.

Even asking people to talk to their neighbors and vouch for his character and family values.

Graham is still leading in the latest polls, but the percentage of that lead is not large at all. We’re talking between 3% and 5%, so anything can happen.