CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Marlon Kimpson has endorsed colleague Mia McLeod in South Carolina’s race for governor.

McLeod is running against former Congressman Joe Cunningham and three other Democratic candidates in the statewide June 14 primary.

Sen. Kimpson attended a ‘Get out the vote’ rally at the ILA House of Labor in Charleston on Thursday along with McLeod.

“I’ve been in the trenches with Mia fighting against an extreme radical Republican majority since she was elected to the Senate in 2016. She’s never wavered, kowtowed, or compromised when it came to standing up for the working-class citizens of this state, the majority of South Carolinians,” said Kimpson in his endorsement.

He went on to say, “We need a Governor who has the tenacity of a pit bull to reverse the downward trajectory of the quality of life of the average citizen of this state as South Carolina ranks at the bottom of nearly every measurable metric. I enthusiastically endorse Mia as the Democratic nominee for Governor in the Primary and will work hard to get her elected in November.”

“Marlon Kimpson is a friend, colleague, and someone I admire and respect for his courageous activism, passionate advocacy, and genuine commitment to the people of Charleston & Dorchester Counties,” said McLeod in response. “We’re on the front lines of these fights together in the SC Senate. He knows that if we do things differently this time, Democrats can win again in this state! His support for my vision of a better, stronger South Carolina where everyone can thrive means so much and I appreciate his endorsement and support!”

According to Sen. McLeod’s campaign, Sen. Kimpson joins nearly forty current and former state legislators who have endorsed McLeod in the race.

McLeod is the first Black woman to run for Governor in South Carolina’s history.

South Carolina’s primary will be held on June 14; the winner of that election will face off against incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in the November general election.