MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson announced Sunday that will resign at the end of the legislative session, nearly a year early, to take a job on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Kimpson was one of 14 appointees to the committee.

News 2 spoke with Kimpson Sunday afternoon about his opportunity on the Trade Policy and Negotiations committee.

“Charleston is the entry and exit point for a significant amount of goods and products from American and foreign countries,” Kimpson said.

“These transactions are largely governed by trade agreements.”

“As Senator of the district who has represented the 7th largest cargo port in the country, whose district includes Boeing and the city voted consistently the best place in the country to visit, I will have a unique voice on this august list of CEOs, business leaders, and union Presidents.

“I plan to remain here in Charleston and raise my two young children, practice law full time as a partner with Motley Rice and travel to Washington, DC on an as-needed basis for committee meetings.”

Kimpson was elected to the South Carolina State Senate in 2013 when he won a special election for Senate District 43. The Charleston area Senator, has become one of the state’s most senior legislators serving in the role. Kimpson led a push to ban the Confederate Flag from State House grounds, for South Carolina police officers to wear body cameras and most recently against a statewide abortion ban.

A special election will be held to fill Senator Kimpson’s Senate seat. So far, South Carolina House of Representative Deon Tedder has announced he will run to for the seat after Kimpson’s resignation.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.