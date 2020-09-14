Sen. Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison to participate in News 2, SC Chamber debate in October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and opponent Jaime Harrison will face-off in a statewide debate focused on business, the economy, and COVID-19.

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison is challenging incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham for his seat on the United States Senate during the general election in November.

WCBD News 2 will co-host the debate along with sister Nexstar Broadcasting stations WSPA, WBTW, WSAV, WJBF, Tegna’s WLTX, and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

The debate is scheduled for Monday, October 12th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

WCBD anchor Carolyn Murray and WSPA’s Gordon Dill will be on the panel, while WSPA anchor Amy Wood will moderate the event.