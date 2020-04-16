Sen. Lindsey Graham outraised by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison

COLUMBIA, SC – JANUARY 20: U.S. senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks to the crowd during the King Day celebration at the Dome March and rally on January 20, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. The event, first held in 2000 in opposition to the display of the Confederate battle flag at the statehouse, attracted more than a handful Democratic presidential candidates to the early primary state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election.

Democrat Jaime Harrison’s campaign says he took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020.

Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period, a total his campaign said was achieved despite holding no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

“As grassroots momentum grows, we’re investing in every type of voter, leaving no vote for granted and communicating with voters no Democrat has reached in South Carolina history,” said the Harrison Campaign on Thursday. “We’re also investing heavily in increased voter turnout to build a winning coalition in South Carolina, made up of white college women, African American voters, and Millennial’s, the same cohort that propelled Democrats’ success in the 2018 midterms across the South.”

