Sen. Scott to visit non-profit in Williamsburg County on Friday

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott will be in the Lowcountry on Friday with plans to visit a non-profit organization that provides aging services to individuals over age 60 throughout Williamsburg County.

His stop at Vital Aging will be one of several across South Carolina on Friday.

Prior to his visit in Williamsburg County, Sen. Scott will speak at the South Carolina National Junior Beta Convention in Myrtle Beach to approximately 5,000 students, parents, chaperones, and teachers.

He’ll then head to Florence where he will participate in a meet and greet with the Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. Scott is expected to be in Williamsburg County around 2:00 p.m. Vital Aging is located on Oak Street in Kingstree.