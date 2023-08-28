CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On the heels of the first Republican primary debate, presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) returned to downtown Charleston on Monday afternoon to kick off a trio of town hall events across his home state.

Scott laid out his vision for “restoring hope and creating opportunities” in front of a packed crowd of supporters at Trinity Hall on Race Street.

“America can do for anyone what she’s done for me,” he said at the start of the event.

After briefly touching on issues ranging from backing law enforcement to foreign relations, the senator rolled out his ‘Empower Parents’ plan, outlining policies to “defend America’s children, empower parents, and protect kids online.”

“If we’re going to restore hope it means every parent must have a choice in education so their child has a chance for the best future,” Scott said.

He spent the remainder of Monday’s event answering questions from voters on government mandates, social security and Medicare, the war in Ukraine, and “wokeness” within the Justice Department.

It was Scott’s first event since the GOP debate in Milwaukee where he appeared to struggle to find breakout moments amid some of the more fiery exchanges between his rivals. Instead, he aimed to stay above the fray, arguing the back-and-forth was “not helpful” to the American people.

“I learned that the more you insult people, the more time you get,” he said in response to voter’s questions about lessons learned from the debate. “I don’t think America benefits from a food fight.”

Scott has shown signs of traction in early-voting states in recent weeks, particularly in South Carolina, where recent polls have put him in a tight race with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place behind former President Donald Trump.

He will look to maintain a strong presence in the electorally crucial state where he hopes to outperform Trump, DeSantis, and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley in the Feb. 24 primary.

“Expect for them [Scott and Haley] to go really hard in South Carolina to leverage those natural relationships because they have got to do very well here for their future political prospects,” News 2’s political analyst John Brisini said. “If they can’t do decent among this group of individuals or this group of voters then it really spells trouble for future prospects as far as gaining additional support, but more importantly for capturing future fundraising dollars.”

Scott also made stops in Lexington and Greenville Monday afternoon, before speaking at Rep. Jeff Duncan’s (R-S.C.) annual barbecue fundraiser in Anderson.

Ron Desantis was set to headline the event but canceled because of Tropical Storm Idalia’s potential impact on Florida.