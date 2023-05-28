GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is bringing his Faith in America Tour back to the Lowcountry this Memorial Day weekend.

Sen. Scott will meet with voters at a local church in Goose Creek as part of his Faith in America tour on Sunday evening.

The tour stop follows Tim Scott’s announcement Monday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

“I will take our message to the boardroom and I will take it to the classroom. I will take it to a gymnasium filled with friends and the inner-city church surrounded by skeptics,” Scott said.

His stop in South Carolina comes on the heels of his visit to a Christian school in Sioux City, Iowa.

Scott will head to New Hampshire on Thursday to meet with supporters.

South Carolina, Iowa, and New Hampshire are expected to play massive roles in the primaries.