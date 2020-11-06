Senator Lindsey Graham addresses re-election

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – After winning the South Carolina Senate race Senator Lindsey Graham addressed his re-election Friday during a virtual press conference.

Graham announced he will be donating $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund supporting the President’s case against voter fraud.

“They deserve the chance to make that case. I’m going to stand with President Trump. If a democrat was doing this it would be cheered on. We’re not going to let the media intimidate us in to exploring whether or not this these contest were fairly had,” Graham stated.

Graham was careful to not concede that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the presidency but says if he does Graham will reach across the aisle on certain issues while maintaining a strong stance on conservative platforms.

“I will be a solid vote against a radical agenda changing the way America works, doing away with the electoral college, stacking the court. Having said that there’s plenty of space finding common ground on infrastructure,” added Graham.

Moving forward Graham wants to focus on the national debt, pushing a COVID-19 stimulus package, and accelerating a clean energy economy.

“But the number one issue I think will bring democrats and republicans together is doing something about social media. The social media in this country is out of control,” Graham commented.

Senator Lindsey Graham noted that his senate race created a red wave down the ballot in South Carolina where 13 seats were flipped including three state senate seats and two state house seats.

