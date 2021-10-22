Senator Mia McLeod to host labor town hall in Georgetown

State Senator Mia McLeod, who is running to become Governor of South Carolina. Photo by Kevin Lowery, @kevloweryphoto

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) State Senator Mia McLeod will host a series of conversations with community members in Georgetown on October 23.

Sen. McLeod will meet with local activists, union workers, faith leaders, and the Georgetown Democratic Party. She will also host a town hall to discuss labor and wage issues in South Carolina. McLeod supports a $15 minimum wage.

The town hall takes place at 4 PM at Winyah Auditorium in Georgetown.

McLeod announced her campaign in June, a win that would make her the first Black female governor in the United States. She’s running against former Congressman Joe Cunningham for the Democratic choice. The winner in that race will take on Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster.

She currently represents District 22 in the South Carolina Senate.