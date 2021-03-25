Senators reviewing South Carolina elections praise 2020 vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators have started a review of the agency that runs elections with praise for how they handled voting during a pandemic in 2020.

A Senate Oversight subcommittee met Thursday, and South Carolina Election Commission Director Marci Andino said her agency in 2021 plans a software upgrade that will make the operating system for election computers more secure and change a confusing layout system.

The confusion may have caused an increase in straight-ticket voting.

About 63% of all voters picked straight party in 2020, compared to 50% in the previous presidential election in 2016.