CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced her reelection campaign Wednesday.

“It has been my honor to serve Charleston County as your Sheriff for the past two and a half years,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a post on social media.

“I have been the Sheriff for ALL people in this community, free from boundaries of location, socio-economic status or political affiliation.”

Sheriff Graziano was sworn-in as sheriff in January 2021, becoming the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to be sworn in as sheriff in South Carolina.

The Deputy Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach, Deputy Chief Rocky Burke, and former Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Carl Ritchie are also running for the position.