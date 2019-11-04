Some things you need to know before Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With Election Day coming up in the Lowcountry, there are some big races including the mayoral races in Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville.

Before you head out to the polls, you’ll want to hear about the changes to voting machines.

“You’ll get a ballot from our check in station and you’ll be able to it over to a voting machine. Once you place that ballot into a machine, you’ll vote on the machine… you’ll print the ballot out and then you’ll have to take it to the scanner before you exit the location and get your “I voted” sticker.” Joseph Debney, Charleston County Board of Elections

Polls open at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, November 4 and go until 7:00 PM.

To find out where you’re supposed to vote go to scvotes.com.

News 2 is Your Local Election Headquarters – you can find election results on our website, counton2.com, as they become available Tuesday evening.