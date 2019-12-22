South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn responds to Trump campaign’s claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina recently said that he is not going to be intimidated by anyone in the White House.

This statement came after President Trump’s re-election campaign claimed that Clyburn called for Trump’s hanging.

The Trump campaign posted a tweet and video clip that took remarks Clyburn made to CNN out of context.

The clip was soon all over pro-Trump social media.

Some of Trump’s prominent allies made the campaign’s dishonest framing of Clyburn’s remark even more incendiary.

Clyburn would respond on CNN on Saturday.

“…What I’ve been through in this country, what I go through every day, you aren’t going to intimidate me. They can attempt all they want to. I’m going to continue to speak out the way I know to speak out, the way I should speak out to represent my constituents, the way I should, and I’m not going to be intimidated by people who hide behind some tweet.” Congressman James Clyburn

According to CNN Fact Check, Clyburn did use the words “hang him”, but it was not a call to hang Trump or anyone else.

Rather, Clyburn was saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments in favor of President Trump’s acquittal on Articles of Impeachment, in advance of a Senate trial, have shown that McConnell is not going to be impartial in running the proceedings.