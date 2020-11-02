South Carolina heads into Election Day with record absentee numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lines could be shorter than usual at polling places across South Carolina on Tuesday after record numbers of voters cast ballots in advance of Election Day.

The State Election Commission reported Monday that 1.2 million people had already voted in advance of Election Day.

That more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting, set when 503,000 people voted absentee in the 2016 general election.

All polling places in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Safeguards established in the June primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic will still be in place.

Both the state Democratic and Republican parties will also have trained poll watchers at voting locations and attorneys on hand.