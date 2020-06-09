South Carolina Primary: Races we are watching

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s election day in South Carolina! Republicans and Democrats are hosting primaries across the state on Tuesday.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

Some of the big races we are watching include the first congressional district, the U.S. Senate race and two Lowcountry sheriff races.

Incumbent Joe Cunningham is running unopposed on the Democratic side for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1. He will not appear on Tuesday’s ballot.

Four Republicans are vying for his seat including State Rep. Nancy Mace, Kathy Landing, Chris Cox, and Brad Mole.

We’re also keeping an eye on the race for Dorchester County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff L.C. Knight is running against Mike Turner in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Voters first elected Knight as sheriff in 2009, and Turner challenged him in 2012.

Turner is the Chief od Public Safety for The Citadel and a former sheriff’s office operations manager.

There is also a packed race for Colleton County sheriff following the suspension of Sheriff R.A. Strickland.

Four Democrats are running for his seat, including Arthur Jordan, Harold Lowery, Pinky Regalado, and Alyssa Bodison.

Five Republicans are also vying for their party’s spot on November’s ballot including Buddy Hill, Craig Stivender, Mark Cobb, Anthony Buchanan and Dolphus Pinckney.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham is looking to keep is seat. Duck Buckner, Joe Reynolds, and Michael LaPierre are running against South Carolina’s senior senator on the Republican ballot.

Democrat Jaime Harrison is running unopposed in November. He will take on the GOP winner in Tuesday’s primary.

You can find a list of more local races in the Local Election Headquarters section of our website, or simply click here.