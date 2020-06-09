Election Day: The race for South Carolina’s first Congressional district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the Lowcountry headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot for the November general election.

Four Republicans are vying for his seat including State Rep. Nancy Mace, Kathy Landing, Chris Cox, and Brad Mole.

News 2 was there when candidate Kathy Landing case her own vote earlier in the day.

Landing is a conservative and she is running for that first Congressional district seat which is currently held by Representative Joe Cunningham.

Her campaign is focused a lot on her values; things she takes pride in like being a military wife, a mother while also a financial planner and successful businesswoman.

She has served on Mount Pleasant Town Council since 2017, where she has worked on economic development and finance. Landing said between her passion for balancing budgets and her focus on family values, she believes can better represent the Lowcountry.

“I believe that we can do better in our country,” she said. “I believe that I can definitely serve our district as the voice that truly represents the majority of folks, and I also have my incredible husband, Joe, behind me, and we are really going to be able to serve this district very, very well.”

Meanwhile, State Representative Nancy Mace is holding her campaign watch party at Saltwater Cowboy in Shem Creek. She hopes to have the spot on the GOP ticket this fall.

Mace voted at Daniel Island Elementary School earlier in the day and said that she’s focused on re-building small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing healthcare for South Carolinians, and flipping the 1st Congressional district back towards the Republican party.

She said if she wins Tuesday’s primary, she will be ready to put in the work to unseat House Democrat Incumbent Joe Cunningham.

“This is when the work begins, after today. This is not going to be an easy campaign – it’s one of the top targets nationally for Republican’s across the county and there’s a lot of work that has to go into it from a grassroots campaign standpoint and all of the money that has to be raised. It’s going to be a big race.”

Incumbent Joe Cunningham is running unopposed on the Democratic side for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1. He did not appear on Tuesday’s ballot.