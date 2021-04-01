South Carolina senators want say in who runs election agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved a bill that would end the terms of the five members of the State Election Commission and force the state’s elections director to resign.

The Senate would then get to approve who takes those roles. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said the goal is to gain more legislative oversight of the Election Commission.

But some senators pointed out the elections board was explicitly structured decades ago to be independent.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s spokesman says it is more important to pass a House bill making election rules uniform across all counties and called the Senate bill a power grab.