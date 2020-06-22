Runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — Polls will open again Tuesday in South Carolina for runoffs from the primaries two weeks before, but only in about half the state.

There are no statewide runoffs and the nominations for all seven of the state’s U.S. House seats have been decided.

Only three of the 46 state Senate seats have runoffs and just seven of the 124 South Carolina House seats.

Just three incumbents, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin of Horry County and state Reps. Neal Collins of Pickens County and Bill Chumley of Spartanburg County have their seats on the line Tuesday.

All are Republicans.

In all, there are races in 24 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

Lowcountry runoff races:

Berkeley

State Senate District 39 (Dem)

State House of Reps District 99 (Rep)

Charleston

State House of Reps District 99 (Rep)

State House of Reps District 109 (Dem)

State House of Reps District 115 (Dem)

State House of Reps District 115 Special (Dem)

County Council District 3 (Dem)

Colleton

State Senate District 39 (Dem)

Dorchester

State Senate District 39 (Dem)

State House of Reps District 109 (Dem)

Williamsburg

County Council District 3 (Dem)