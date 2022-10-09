MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina.

The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8.

The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to vote.

In South Carolina, the vote registration can be submitted online until Sunday night or by mail until October 11.

Voter registration can be submitted online at scvotes.gov through October 9.

A South Carolina driver’s license or DMV ID is required for registration. If you have recently moved, your updated address must be updated with the DMV before registration.

South Carolinians can register by mail through Tuesday, meaning mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by October 11.

A voter registration form can be downloaded from scvotes.gov and mailed, faxed, or emailed to your county board of voter registration office.

Lowcountry county board of voter registration offices:

Charleston County

Mailing Address: Post Office Box 71419, North Charleston, SC 29415

Fax: (843) 974-6419

Email: voterregistration@charlestoncounty.org

Berkeley County

Mailing Address: Post Office Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Fax: (843) 719-4060

Email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov

Colleton County

Mailing Address: Post Office Box 97, Walterboro, SC 29488

Fax: (843) 549-2812

Email: aupchurch@colletoncounty.org

Dorchester County

Mailing Address: 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477

Fax: (843) 563-0186

Email: vote@dorchestercountysc.gov

Georgetown County

Mailing Address: 303 N. Hazard Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Fax: 545-3342

Email: vote@gtcounty.org