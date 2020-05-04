South Carolina’s voter registration deadline is May 10

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The voter registration deadline is fast approaching.

According to a South Carolina Election Commission news release, you must be registered by May 10 to vote in the 2020 statewide primaries on June 9.

People not currently registered to vote in their county must register by the deadline, including citizens who:

Will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 3, 2020 and have not registered

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina

You can register online at SCVOTES.org.

You must have a SC Driver’s License or DMV ID card

Must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10th

Register using a by-mail application:

Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.

Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.

Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 10.

Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, May 11.

Register in person:

At your county voter registration office 5 p.m., Friday, May 8 — (unless your county holds weekend hours, check locally).

You can always check your registration and poll information by visiting SCVOTES.org, and click on “Check My Registration.”