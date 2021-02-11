Speaker seeks same election rules in South Carolina counties

A sign for absentee voting is displayed as people wait over four hours for early voting at Fairfax County Government Center, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s House Speaker wants to make what he says is an important change in the state’s election system before it gets tested by a close or controversial election.

Speaker Jay Lucas said Thursday he thought the 2020 elections in the state were run “exemplary,” but he says his bill would require counties to follow the state standards in checking absentee ballots and other election matters.

Lucas says some counties verify voter signatures on absentee ballots and some don’t.

He says some counties give absentee voters a chance to correct their ballots if they don’t follow the exact rules, like forget to sign it.