Special election held Tuesday to fill seat on Charleston City Council District 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some voters in both the City of Charleston and Berkeley County will head to the polls for a special election on Tuesday.

Five candidates are on the ballot to fill a seat left vacant by former Charleston City Councilmember Marie Delcioppo, who served the Daniel Island and Wando communities.

The former District 1 council member announced back in October that she would be stepping down due to a health challenge. She was elected to the seat in November 2019.

“Serving the citizens of District One on Charleston City Council has been one of the great honors of my life and a genuine labor of love. Due to a recent health challenge, however, I have made the decision to step aside and make room for a new representative who is able to give this important job the attention it deserves,” she said in a statement.

Tony Fogle, Boyd Gregg, Shawn Pinkston, David Wrinkler, and Jen Gibson are the candidates who are looking to win Tuesday’s special election and fill the seat.

Polling locations for the election include Memminger Elementary, Phillip Simmons Elementary, Daniel Island Elementary, and the Daniel Island Recreation Center. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can find your polling location on your registration card or by visiting scvotes.org.