MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A special election will be held Tuesday for Moncks Corner City Council.

Mike Doty, James Dunn, Sam Hormell, Otis Nole, and Latorie Lloyd Walker are on the ballot. The winner will finish the term of Chadwick Sweatman.

Sweatman resigned back in August after posting a now deleted image of Hilary Clinton in blackface.